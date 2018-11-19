WHEATON — Dean Clarence Zenner, 76, of Wheaton passed away peacefully, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, with his wife and daughters by his side. Dean resided in the town of Wheaton since 1972.
Dean was born Feb. 23, 1942, to Leslie and Cecilia (Burger) Zenner in Chippewa Falls. Dean attended school in Chippewa Falls. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served his country from 1958-1962. Dean married Donna Schneider April 25, 1962.
Dean worked at Chippewa Concrete, Thaler Oil ad Pevan Transfer.
Dean was loving and kind husband, father, grandfather, son and brother and friend to many. He will be dearly missed by all. He enjoyed fishing and most of all being with family and friends. He was a man that would help anyone, anytime and anywhere.
Dean is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Donna; two daughters, Dawn (Dennis) Curry and Debra Lorenz Zenner; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Angela (David) Steinmetz, Alan Prueher and Dexter Curry; siblings, Joanne (Charlie) Bowe, Mary Kay Brovold, Susan (Dave) Swoboda, Tom (Janet) Zenner and Mike (Pat) Zenner; sisters-in-law, Lucille Zenner and Lois Bogen; brothers-in-law, Rodney Craker and Huntz Schneider; and many nieces nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, David and Dino Zenner; twin brother, Dale Zenner; and sisters, Sherry Craker and Delores Gordon.
A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25, at “The Fill Inn Station” in Chippewa Falls.
A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25, at "The Fill Inn Station" in Chippewa Falls.