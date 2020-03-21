CADOTT — Deb K. Nayes, 63, of Cadott died Saturday, March 14, 2020, surrounded by family at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire.

Deb was born May 15, 1956, in Chippewa Falls, to Kenneth and Shirley (Koch) Herman. She graduated from Cadott High School.

On Dec. 8, 1988, she married Dean Nayes in Eau Claire. They lived in Jim Falls for 27 years before moving to Cadott. Deb enjoyed being outdoors to garden and tend to her flowers, and loved taking care of her children and grandchildren.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Deb is survived by her husband of 31 years, Dean; mother, Shirley Herman of Florida; children, Tia Bowe (Jason Strnad) of Chilton, Wis., Dominique “Nik” (Nicole) Davis of Chippewa Falls, and Marques (Lori) Davis of Cadott; stepchildren, Kyle (Michelle) Nayes and Kory Nayes, both of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Bailey, Parker and Karlee Davis, Camden and Zander Bowe, and Darius and Jordy Nayes; sister, Barb Wiedoff of West Bend, Wis.; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ken Herman; and brother, Scott Herman.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.