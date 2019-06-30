{{featured_button_text}}

CORNELL — Deborah A. Gilbert, 63, of Cornell died Friday, June 28, 2019, at her residence under the care of Mayo Clinic Health Systems Hospice. Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center in Altoona.

