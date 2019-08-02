Debrah J. Depa, 55, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. Debrah was born Jan. 27, 1964, in Stanley, the daughter of Larry and Judith (Wilbur) Shilts. She worked at Anderson Windows. On Aug. 31, 1996, Debrah married Leonard Depa at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Thorp. She was a member of Notre Dame Church. Debrah enjoyed quilting, camping, gardening, flowers and her cat, Daisy. She also cherished the time she spent with her husband and all the family, especially the kids.
Debrah is survived by her husband, Lenny; three brothers, Brian, Rick and Greg Shilts; four sisters, Cindy (Bob) Zaborowski, Missy (Leo) Kane, Carrie (Bernie Staves) Shilts and Sherrie (Joe) Tiller; brothers-in-law, Larry (Jackie) Depa and Paul (Rachel) Depa; sister-in-law, Donna (Dean) Slowiak; and many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
Debrah was preceded in death by her parents and her in-laws, Peter and Margaret Depa.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Friends may call from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church. The ladies of Notre Dame will recite the rosary at 1 p.m., and there will be a Christian vigil service at 5 p.m. both Sunday at the church.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.