CADOTT — Delaine M. (Goettl) Moore, 87, of Cadott passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Cornell Health Services.

Delaine was born Aug. 1, 1933, to Floyd and Alta (Noggle) Crowell in the Keystone area, Chippewa County. She grew up in the Cornell area, attended and graduated from Cornell High School.

Delaine married Harold Goettl, June 8, 1954, following marriage they lived and farmed in the town of Arthur. Delaine was also employed at the Northern Wisconsin Center. In the mid 1970s they purchased “Club 27” where she was known for her delicious food, especially her dumplings. Delaine later was employed as a dietary manager at the Cornell Care Center, for about 20 years.

Following the passing of her husband, Harold Goettl, Delaine met and married Robert Moore, April 29, 2000, they enjoyed 19 years of marriage, which included traveling and a beautiful companionship.

Delaine loved family gatherings and also enjoyed bowling, shaking dice, socializing, shopping and getting her hair done.

Delaine was a lifetime member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Drywood, Wis.