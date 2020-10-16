BLOOMER — Delmar C. Blank, 86, passed away at his home Wednesday, Oct., 14, 2020. He was born July 17, 1934, in Chippewa Falls, to Henry and Alvina (King) Blank. He married Beverly Frazer, Oct. 22, 1955, in Eagleton. He worked for the railroad for all of his life and enjoyed anything outdoors; hunting, fishing, trapping or just walking through the woods. Delmar was always willing to play a game of cards with his friends and family, especially if the game was cribbage.

He is survived by his wife of almost 65 years, Beverly of Bloomer; sons, Jon Blank of Bloomer, Delmer (Desiree) of Ankeny, Iowa; daughters, Mary (Dale) Ladewig of Bloomer and Carol (Rob) Bohl of Chippewa Falls; sisters, Emogene (Richard) Marquardt, Mary (Don) Frazer, Linda (Gary) Bergstrom and Connie Blank, all of Bloomer; 14 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Alvina; sister, Clara Blank.

There will be a visitation and prayer service from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer, with private family services Friday. Please practice social distancing and CDC guidelines.

