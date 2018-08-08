MOSINEE, Wis. — Delores Ann Schneider, 82, of Mosinee died unexpectedly Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, in Marathon, Wis.
She was born Oct. 22, 1935, in Chippewa Falls, to the late Edward and Emma (Lengyel) Schneider. Delores attended St. Joseph School, Boyd and McDonell High School in Chippewa Falls.
Delores entered the convent in 1953 and was a Franciscan Sister of Perpetual Adoration, La Crosse, for 20 years. She was an affiliate of the Franciscan Order. Delores received a degree from Viterbo Collage, La Crosse and St. Mary’s College, Winona, Minn. She was an elementary teacher and administrator for 35 years, in the dioceses of La Crosse, Superior and Dubuque.
Delores did pastoral ministry at Holy Name Church-Wausau for 13 years. Besides ministering to the sick, elderly, handicapped and bereaved of the parish, she was an active member of the Family Life Committee, the Vocation Committee, Ministry of Praise and the Bereavement Committee. She was also active in the Wausau Serra Club, Catholic Women’s Club and the Wausau Catholic Worker House. After retirement, Delores worked as a volunteer at St. Anthony Retreat Center in Marathon. With her twin sister, Dorothy, she hosted retreat groups, worked in the book store and library.
Delores in survived by her twin sister, Sister Dorothy, FSPA of Wausau, Viola (Don) Mahr of Boyd and Marie Eide of Madison, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Margaret; her brother, Robert; and a brother-in-law, Larry Eide.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Boyd, with Father William Felix officiating. Inurnment will follow in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Boyd. There will be a 9:30 a.m. rosary followed by visitation until time of service all at the church.
Plombon Funeral Service assisted the family with arrangements.