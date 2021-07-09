Delores Catherine (Frederick) Woodford went to heaven on July 7, 2021, the 101st anniversary of her husband Frank’s birth, while under the care of St. Joseph Hospice at the Chippewa Manor Nursing Home.

Born on August 11, 1927 to Vernar and Hannah (Geiger) Frederick, Delores spent all of her childhood and much of her adulthood in Lafayette Township, Chippewa County, WI. Spending her early years on the family’s farm during the Great Depression, she learned the value of a dollar and carried that ethic throughout her life. By the age of eight, she was responsible for doing the family baking on a wood fired cook stove. She completed her formal education at McDonnell High School graduating in 1945.

Upon his return from serving with the Army Air Corps during WWII, Delores was united in marriage to Frank L. Woodford on May 31, 1946, and they established a small farm in Lafayette Township. To that marriage were born three children: Joseph, Judith, and Patricia. Delores played an active role in the lives of her children, believing that an appropriate education was the way to a good life. While living on the homestead, she tended to a huge garden, canning and freezing much of what was to be eaten by her family.