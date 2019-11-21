Dee left this world to be with our Savior Jesus Christ Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.
She was born in Spooner, Wis., to Melvin and Opal (Pickett) Higgins. Dee grew up on her parents farm in the town of Rust in Burnett County, Wis. She attended Greengrove Elementary then graduated from Spooner High School, she went on to attend UW Superior and Barron County Teachers College in Rice Lake and earned a teaching degree. She taught third and fourth grade at Elk Mound Public Schools. In February of 1967, she married Charles Amans and moved with her husband to Minneapolis, where she worked for Sears on Elliot Ave. and Lake streets, as an adjustment and credit correspondent. They then moved to the Seattle area, where Charles worked for Boeing Aircraft as an electrician, they moved back to Minneapolis, where Charles worked for a division of NASA. The family then moved back to Charles hometown of Mikana, where he started his own business.
Dee worked as the Town Clerk for the town of Cedar Lake, then at the Mikana Post Office for a short time before transferring to the Spooner Post Office, where she worked for over 10 years. Then in 1985, she was given the postmaster position in Birchwood, where she worked until retiring in 2005. Sadly Charles passed away while still in his 40s. She then married John Orsund of Birchwood and enjoyed his family so much. John passed away in 2003. She then met and married Rick Cartwright of Chippewa Falls.
Dee loved Birchwood with all of her heart, the people were so precious to her. She was a long time member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #379, the Birchwood Lions Club and put together the Bluegill Festival books for 13 years. She was also a long time member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Birchwood and served as the church council secretary.
She is survived by her husband, Rick Cartwright of Chippewa Falls; children, Michael Amans of Birchwood and Sandra (Jason) Miller of Omaha, Neb.; stepson, Nick (Stephanie) Cartwright of McFarland, Wis.; four grandchildren, Darrell Amans, Charles Miller, William Miller and Elise Cossette Cartwright; a sister, Melva Higgins of Eau Claire; two brothers, Dan Curdy of New Salem, Mass., and Brian (Maryvonne) Curdy of Uvrier, Switzerland; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Opal Higgins; stepfather, Vinet Curdy; first husband, Charles Amans and second husband, John Orsund.
A celebration of her life will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, Wis., with a short service at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to Dove Healthcare of Chippewa Falls.