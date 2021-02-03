BLOOMER — Delores “Dee” E. Tallman, 51, of Bloomer died Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Dee was born May 16, 1969, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Douglas and Darlene (Caza) Miller.

On June 25, 2017, Dee married James Tallman at Birch Point. She owned and operated Everybody’s Mother Cleaning Service in Bloomer.

Dee is survived by her husband, Jim; three sons, Steve “Weef” (Krystal) Hagen-Miller of Chippewa Falls, Nick “Cheedo” Konwinski of Bloomer and Justin (Andrea) Konwinski of Eau Claire; one daughter, Elizabeth (Scott) Hammond of Osseo; her mother, Darlene Hallum of Chippewa Falls; two brothers, DeLloyd (Lisa) Miller and Darven (Lee) Miller, both of Chippewa Falls; three sisters, Denna Miller, Diane Miller and Deb (Rick) Johnson, all of Chippewa Falls; and seven grandchildren.

Dee was preceded in death by her father, Douglas Miller; one brother, Dennis Miller; and niece, Shawna Miller.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Pastor Josh Bourget of Bloomer United Methodist Church will be officiating, followed by a celebration of life at Bresina’s Hometown Bar & Grill in Tilden.