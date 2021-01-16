Delores Follensbee

Delores worked outside the home after the last child went off to school. She worked in alterations at Waterman’s, dietary jobs at Wissota Lakeside, Golden Age Home, Chippewa Manor, Eau Claire County Jail, Eau Claire Academy and at the Chippewa Falls Area School District, which she retired from.

She was a master seamstress, and enjoyed baking, ceramics, bowling league, church choir, wood carvings, painting and making greeting cards.

She loved bird watching, especially cardinals and hummingbirds. She enjoyed summer weekends at Pike Lake with family. She loved the Fourth of July and anything patriotic.

She enjoyed travelling to Colorado, Hawaii, Florida, Australia, New Zealand, Seattle, and numerous trips out west.

Delores had a deep love for God and family. She was a member of Holy Ghost parish, Women of the Moose, Senior Center and Red Hat ladies.

Mothers don’t fear death, their greatest fear is leaving their children in this world, knowing no one will love them like her.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Justin Kizewski will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Inurnment will be in Hope Mausoleum in Chippewa Falls.