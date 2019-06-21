Delores Hebert

Dolores M. Hebert, 94, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.
Dolores was born Sept. 1, 1924, in the town of Howard, the daughter of William and Cecelia (Gaier) Schindler.
On Aug. 24, 1957, Dolores married Lawrence “Blackie” Hebert at St. John’s Catholic Church in the town of Cooks Valley.
Dolores was employed at the Chippewa Woolen Mill, Amoco Foam Company and Stanley Home Products. She was a member of Catholic Women’s Club, Catholic Order of Foresters, Chippewa Falls Moose Lodge Chapter 770, Homemakers Club and Notre Dame Church. She also enjoyed volunteering at nursing homes and playing cards. Dolores faced life with courage and dedication; cherishing friends, family and their meaningful interconnections in her community.
Dolores is survived by three sons, Richard (Karen) Hebert of Chippewa Falls, Patrick (Pam) Hebert of Brooklyn Park, Minn., and Clifford (Barbara Moyer) of Bellevue, Wash.; three brothers, William (Rose) Schindler of Bloomer, Gene (Bonnie) Schindler of Chippewa Falls and Larry (Rosemary) Schindler of Colfax; four sisters, Donetta Bowe, Betty Hable and Teresa (Dick) Keller all of Bloomer and Mary Jane Bohl of Chippewa Falls; four grandchildren, Rachel (Cody Swearingen), Michael (Laura), Anthony and Brandon Hebert; five great-grandchildren, Jude, Adelaide, Addison, Ethan, and Dawson.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence “Blackie” Hebert March 9, 1969; her parents; two brothers, James and John Schindler; four brothers-in-law, Paul Hebert, Arnold Hable, Bill Bohl and Roland Bowe; four sisters-in-law, Eileen Hebert, Cecilia (Sister Mary Pierre) Hebert, Mary Schindler and Melva Schindler.
The family expresses deep and heartfelt gratitude to the excellent and faithful care givers at Our House–Chippewa Falls, Atrium Health and Senior Living–Bloomer, Dove Healthcare–Bloomer, and Heartland Hospice.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 24, at Notre Dame Church, Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 23, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. On Sunday at the funeral home, the ladies of Notre Dame will recite the rosary at 4 p.m. and there will be a Christian vigil service at 5 p.m.
The family asks that donations, in lieu of flowers, be made to Irvine Park, The Dolores (Schindler) Hebert History & Genealogy Fund at the Community Foundation of Chippewa County, or Notre Dame Church.
