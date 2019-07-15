ALTOONA — Dolores M. Johnson, 79, of Altoona died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Prairie Point Assisted Living in Altoona.
She was born Sept. 27, 1939, in Ladysmith, Wis., to Agnes (Ryicki) and William Meredyk. She graduated from Weyerhauser High School, class of 1957.
Following high school, she lived in the Minneapolis area for a few years before moving back to Wisconsin.
One night at a dance in Sheldon, she met the man who would become her husband, Lyle Johnson. The two were united in marriage April 7, 1962, in Ladysmith. They resided first in Eau Claire, then moved to Hallie, where Dolores raised their children and made their home.
She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls. She enjoyed sewing and making clothes, cross stitch, needlepoint, quilting, cooking and canning.
She is survived by her husband, Lyle of Altoona; two sons, David (Jodi) Johnson, Brian (Paula) Johnson, all of Eau Claire; siblings, Edward (Suzanne) Meredyk of Newport, Minn., Alice Ciolkosz of Thorp, Irene Mitchell of Woodbury, Minn.; a brother-in-law, Elra (Patricia) Johnson of Voyager Village, Wis.; four grandchildren, Jordan, Katlyn, Ethan and Seth; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers-in-law, Ron Ciolkosz, Gary Mitchell and Albert Johnson.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at Faith Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls, with the Rev. Dan Wonderly officiating. Interment will follow at Prairie View Cemetery, village of Lake Hallie. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls, and one hour prior to the service Thursday at the church.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.