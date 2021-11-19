Dennis B. Hurt, 87, of Chippewa Falls, died Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Our House Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.

Dennis was born November 9, 1934 in the town of Tilden, the son of John and Agnes (Boos) Hurt. He served in the Army National Guard for nine years.

On September 17, 1960, Dennis married Sharon Popple at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. He worked for 42 years at Berry Plastics.

Dennis lived for hunting and fishing.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife, Sharon; one son, Ryan (Pam McVinnie) of Chippewa Falls; one daughter, Penny Danielson of Belleair Beach, FL; one brother, Mike (Barb) Murphy of Chippewa Falls; five grandchildren: Lindsay, Mackenzie, Aubrey, Brittney and Kaitlyn; and five great-grandchildren.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters: Bernadette Lynn and Lucille Fredrickson; and one grandson, Bradley Hurt.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.