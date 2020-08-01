Dennis Bowe

He is proceeded in death by his wife, Patricia Bowe; his grandparents, and several aunts and uncles. He is survived by his parents, Duane and Joan Bowe; his children, Jennifer Bowe, Missy (Larry Gilbert), Kelly (Nickolas Floyd), Dennis John (Kassandra)Bowe; ten grandchildren, brothers, Doug (Sue) Bowe, Dale (Ruth) Bowe, Dan (Rhonda) Bowe, Dave (Sheryl) Bowe; his sisters, Cindy (Gary Loew), Carolyn (Jeff Hedrington); many nieces, nephews, friends and his dog, Joey.

A private interment will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. A going home celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, in Chippewa Falls, at Loopy’s High Shore Haus pavilion. A second celebration of life to be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, at the Watertown pavilion on Crow River in Watertown, Minn. In lieu of flowers, the family asked you donate to Unidos En Christo (United In Christ) or the American Cancer Society.