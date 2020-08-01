Dennis Bowe

Dennis D. Bowe was called home Sunday evening, July 19, 2020, surrounded by family.
Dennis was born Feb. 16, 1951, to Duane and Joan Bowe.
He is proceeded in death by his wife, Patricia Bowe; his grandparents, and several aunts and uncles. He is survived by his parents, Duane and Joan Bowe; his children, Jennifer Bowe, Missy (Larry Gilbert), Kelly (Nickolas Floyd), Dennis John (Kassandra)Bowe; ten grandchildren, brothers, Doug (Sue) Bowe, Dale (Ruth) Bowe, Dan (Rhonda) Bowe, Dave (Sheryl) Bowe; his sisters, Cindy (Gary Loew), Carolyn (Jeff Hedrington); many nieces, nephews, friends and his dog, Joey.
A private interment will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. A going home celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, in Chippewa Falls, at Loopy’s High Shore Haus pavilion. A second celebration of life to be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, at the Watertown pavilion on Crow River in Watertown, Minn. In lieu of flowers, the family asked you donate to Unidos En Christo (United In Christ) or the American Cancer Society.
