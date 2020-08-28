Dennis Earl Laramy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dennis Earl “The Pearl” Laramy – the only gem in town, 84, of Chippewa Falls passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in his home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loved ones.

Denny was born April 28, 1936, in Chippewa Falls, to Dr. Floyd and Norma (Mohr) Laramy. He was a middle child with an older brother and sister, Donnie and Joyce and a younger brother and sister, Jerry and Donna. Denny was a twin; his sister, Darlene was lost in infancy.

Denny’s love of sports started at a young age. His dad, Floyd, being a chiropractor, was concerned with sports injuries, so Denny would climb out his bedroom window and sneak away to play football for Chi-Hi. He was All-State in high school football as quarterback, as well as basketball and baseball. He was the first freshman to letter at Eau Claire State College (UWEC) in football.

After high school, Denny joined the U.S. Air Force and served as a drill instructor at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas from 1954 to 1958. He won the Drill Instructor Ribbon for his recruits’ performance during military parades. His winning attitude and athleticism also earned him the base boxing championship. More importantly to Denny, his military service led him to a life dedicated to coaching, mentoring, and leadership.