Dennis R. McDonell, 67, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, after many lingering illnesses at Dove Healthcare—Bloomer.
Dennis was born Feb. 24, 1951, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Richard and Monica (Reiter) McDonell.
Dennis is survived by two brothers, Timothy McDonell and Terry (Sharon) McDonell both of Chippewa Falls; two sisters, Kathleen McDonell and Patricia McDonell, both of Chippewa Falls; and three nephews, Matt, Luke and John McDonell.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls.
There will be no services. Burial of cremains will take place at a later date.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.