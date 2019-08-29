COLFAX — Dennis R. Satter, 67, of Colfax passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, Chippewa Falls.
Dennis was born Aug. 27, 1951, in Chippewa Falls, to the late Joseph and Lois (Schimmel) Satter. He attended Colfax High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps, entering the service in September 1968, at 17 years old and was honorably discharged in September 1971. Dennis was a hard worker, owning a successful plumbing business, Satter Plumbing. He enjoyed feeding the birds and deer, planting flowers, reading western novels and watching western movies. He was always eating popcorn, drinking coke or beer and smoking Pall Malls.
He is survived by his children, Kelly (Eric) Lantz of Elk Mound, Kori (Scott) Anderson of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Kourtney Satter, Skylar Lantz, Aftyn Lantz and Baylee Anderson; siblings, Loren (Diane) Satter of Bloomer, Bill Satter of Chippewa Falls and Karen (Steven) Dahl of Elk Mound; brother-in-law, Charlie Secraw of Bloomer; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Judi Secraw.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Sampson Funeral Home, 1017 E Railroad Ave., Colfax, with Pastor Leslie Walck officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, and again one hour prior to the service, all at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Colfax. Military honors conducted by American Legion Russell Toycen Post 131.
To express online condolences, please visit www.sampsonfuneralhome.com.