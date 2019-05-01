Try 3 months for $3

Diana M. Lancette, 57, passed away Feb. 10, 2019, in her home surrounded by family and loved ones. She is survived by her children, Terina (Allen) Bluel and Cory Welsh; as well as her nine grandchildren; and her parents, Ellen Hardy and Kenneth Lancette; last but not least, her four siblings. Missed but never forgotten by many!

Diana M. Lancette
