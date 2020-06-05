Diane Bennett

Loving God and loving people. Diane epitomized these two things. Fitting that she would pass away on a Sunday after attending “virtual church” and surrounded by her family in the house she helped build. Diane’s journey began as she was born to Maxwell and Margel Downs April 16, 1961, just minutes after her twin brother, Dennis came into the world, with her brother, Michael waiting at home. Six years later she would welcome a sister, Patricia. Diane was a self-described tomboy, spending whatever time she could outside with her brothers. At the age of 11, Diane was sent to Bible camp and cried the whole way there. It was at this place that Diane chose to love God because he first loved her and asked Jesus to be her Savior. She was at Bible camp sitting on a rock when God became her rock. She was later baptized at First Baptist Church in Chippewa Falls, a place that nurtured her and cared for her needs, including providing a ride for her to church each week.