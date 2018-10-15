GILMAN — Diane E. Ewings, 64, of Gilman passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, at her home.
Diane was born June 6, 1954, the daughter of Dayton and Ruby (Sockness) Hickey in Chippewa Falls. Diane Hickey was united in marriage to Bruce Ewings Sr., Sept. 15, 1984, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Keystone.
Diane is survived by her husband, Bruce Ewings Sr.; children, Bruce Jr. (Samantha) Ewings and their four children, Ella, Mark, Liam and Noah; Lynn (Jake) Tarrell and their three children, Maya, Jack and Lily; Debbie (Matt) Krenz and their three children, Jonathan, Luke and Rebekah; Missy Ewings (Jon Goettl) and her two children, Emily and Lacie; Bill (Angela) Ewings and their daughter, Andrea; Levi (Bethany) Ewings and their two daughters, Natalie and Taylor. Also survived by her aunt, Olga Zweifel; special cousins, Dick and Tom; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her infant son, Mark Ewings; parents, Dayton and Ruby Hickey; brother, Thomas Hickey; and many aunts and uncles.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cornell, with the Rev. Patrick Feldhus officiating with lunch to follow at the church. Inurnment will be at a later date.
A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at the Borton-Leiser Funeral Home in Cornell and also one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church.
