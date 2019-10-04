Diane Woolever

NEW ALBIN, Wis. — Diane L. Woolever, 67, of New Auburn died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Diane battled myelomonocytic leukemia since January 2018, courageously having a stem cell transplant while staying at the Gift of Life House in Rochester for 150 days, where she was supported by many friends, family and caregivers. Diane looked forward to all the numerous cards and well-wishes with great appreciation, and she was very thankful for the many thoughts and prayers.
Diane was born Aug. 29, 1952, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Alfred and Elizabeth “Betty” (Bowe) Bohl. She attended Careers Academy in Chicago, where she studied stock brokering and worked as a nanny. Diane worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital for 40 years as a medical records clerk.
On Feb. 5, 1977, Diane married Robert Woolever at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Tilden. She was a member of St. Peter’s Church, Christian Mothers Society, the Catholic Order of Foresters, the Chippewa County Heritage Society and Pioneer Days.
Diane loved all animals, especially cats and calves. Canning and cooking were also areas of her expertise. Diane was a selfless caregiver.
Diane is survived by her husband, Robert; and three sisters, Linda (Donald “Hoover”) Morning of Chippewa Falls, Sharon (Larry) Turany and Darlene (Ken) Woolever of Bloomer; and special caregiver, Linda McCluskey.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents; her paternal grandparents, Louisa and Joseph Bohl; and maternal grandparents, Clara and Michael Bowe.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at St. Peter’s Church in Tilden. The Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter’s Church in Tilden. There will be a Christian vigil service at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the church.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.