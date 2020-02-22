Diane Y. Peil (Getzie), 80, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.

Diane was the social butterfly and rock of our family, always staying in touch with everyone and encouraging our close ties. She had many close friends and always enjoyed lunches, long phone conversations and get togethers with all of them. She loved baking, sewing, traveling and our many family events. She baked a mean chocolate chip cookie, a to die for carrot cake and an unmatched stuffing maker for the yearly Christmas gathering. She traveled all over the world and had many great adventures.

Diane was born Dec. 12, 1939, and graduated from Chi-High in 1957. She married Merlin J. Peil in Chippewa Falls, May 9, 1959. She lived in Great Falls, Mont., before moving to rural Bloomer, in 1963. There she lovingly raised her family of four daughters.