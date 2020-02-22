Diane Y. Peil (Getzie), 80, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
Diane was the social butterfly and rock of our family, always staying in touch with everyone and encouraging our close ties. She had many close friends and always enjoyed lunches, long phone conversations and get togethers with all of them. She loved baking, sewing, traveling and our many family events. She baked a mean chocolate chip cookie, a to die for carrot cake and an unmatched stuffing maker for the yearly Christmas gathering. She traveled all over the world and had many great adventures.
Diane was born Dec. 12, 1939, and graduated from Chi-High in 1957. She married Merlin J. Peil in Chippewa Falls, May 9, 1959. She lived in Great Falls, Mont., before moving to rural Bloomer, in 1963. There she lovingly raised her family of four daughters.
Diane attended CVTC and earned her degree in office management. She worked in many places over the years, including Northern School Supply Co., in Montana, Chippewa Shoe Co., in Chippewa Falls, Mason Shoe Co., in Chippewa Falls, JR Welch Accounting Firm in Eau Claire, and most recently PQS in Eau Claire. She was active in the Bloomer Women’s’ Club, as well as the Bloomer Food Pantry, Meals on Wheels, and the First Congregational UCC Church, in Bloomer. Over the years she was also active as a volunteer for Hospice, and a member of the Red Hat Society, as well as many other clubs and organizations. In her younger years, she also loved to play cards with her many friends.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents, William (Luella) Getzie; grandparents, John (Matilda) Lloyd and Walter (Rose Alice) Gallow; daughters, Kelli K. Meyer and Kristin S. Kramschuster; as well as granddaughter, Samantha A Meyer.
She is survived by her husband, Merlin J Peil; her daughters, Dawn (Randy) Benson and Tanya (Rob) Ostlund; sons-in law, Steve Kramschuster and Quin Meyer; grandchildren, April (Mikal) Rutten, Christopher (Krystal) Benson, Jason (Elise) Benson, B.J. (Mandy) Peil, Nick Meyer, Nathan (Kayleigh) Steinmetz, Jessica Steinmetz (Kevin Farnham), Shannon (Ben) Cox, Amanda (Todd) Wagner, Kirstin (Evan) Olson, Matthew Ostlund, Zach (Carrie) Kramschuster, Booker (Ali) Kramschuster, Dylan (Missy) Kramschuster; as well as 20 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Ronnie Getzie.
Diane ... our wife, mother, grandmother and friend … you will be missed more than you will ever know, and we will carry you in our hearts forever.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 1324 15th Ave., Bloomer, with Pastor Pauline Bangle officiating. A celebration of life will follow at the Bloomer Golf Course, 118 13th Ave.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.