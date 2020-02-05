Dianne Barbara Beaudette, 72, of Chippewa Falls passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at her home in Chippewa Falls.
She was born April 8, 1947, in Chippewa Falls, to Robert and Margaret (Rasmus) Liehe.
Dianne married Redgie Beaudette in 1966. They moved to Boise, Idaho where their son, Shane was born in 1969. They moved back to Wisconsin in 1972 where their son, Lee was born in 1974.
She had many part-time jobs after the kids were in school but felt blessed to be a stay-at-home mom. She loved her husband, kids and daughters-in-law, flowers, quilting, her kitchen, time at the cottage with family, friends and their dog, Oscar.
Dianne was baptized and confirmed as well as a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church at Eagleton.
Wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, friend, daughter-in-law.
She is survived by husband, Redgie; children, Shane, Lee (Jennifer), Barbara Beaudette-Nowak; grandchildren, Taylor Skibba, Joseph, Loren, Trenton, Dawson, Dayne Beaudette; brother, Charles Liehe; sister, Mary (Ed) Phillips; she is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dianne was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Margaret.
The family would like to thank Mayo Hospice and their wonderful neighbors for all their care and help.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks a monetary contribution be made to put toward a charity of Dianne’s choice.
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Eagleton with Pastor Philip Pitt officiating. A visitation will start at 10 a.m. and go until the time of the service at the church.
A celebration of life and luncheon is being held after the service at White Pine Pavilion, 9832 County Hwy SS, Bloomer, Wis.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.