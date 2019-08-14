Dolores A. Imbery, 90, of Chippewa Falls died peacefully Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, with her loving family by her side. Dolores was born Aug. 3, 1929, in Drywood, the daughter of Fred and Ann (Kohls) Komro Sr. She graduated from Cadott High School.
On Aug. 12, 1947, Dolores married Lawrence J. Imbery at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Drywood. She was a member of St. Charles Church.
Dolores enjoyed many years of working for various employers in the Chippewa Falls community, but her real passion was working in the clothing industry. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Her best memories were baking cookies with grandkids, entertaining family and friends and traveling twice to Texas. Dolores was active at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls for many years.
Dolores is survived by her husband, Larry; one son, Gary (Patti) Imbery; one daughter, Lana (Chuck) Schuster; two grandchildren, Melissa (Dan) Burgess and Brad Schuster; four great-grandchildren, Ashley (Chris) Blume, Cheyenne (Sam) Burgess, Courtney and Brandon Schuster; one great-great-granddaughter, Charlotte; one brother, Grant (Marie) Komro; and many nieces and nephews.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Vera Komro; sister, Joan and brother-in-law, Ron Ziehr.
Funeral services will be held at noon Monday, Aug. 19, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon Monday, Aug. 19, at the church.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements. The family would like to thank the staff at Sacred Heart Hospital and the Chippewa Manor. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.