Dolores M. Jensen

Dolores was the youngest and last surviving child of her 11 brothers and sisters. She cared for all those around her with such empathy and compassion. She was the strength when needed, the support that allowed us to fly high, and the open ear to always listen. She helped us to see life with laughter and joy, while always keeping the Lord as her guiding light. So much to so many, her love will be remembered by all. We hold her close within our hearts and there she will remain, to walk and guide us through our lives, until we meet again.