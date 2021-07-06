CHIPPEWA FALLS -Dolores M. May, age 85, of Chippewa Falls, WI died July 1, 2021 at home after a long struggle with COPD and heart issues.

She was born on June 27, 1936 to George and Margaret (LaBrec) Riedel. She graduated from Chi Hi in 1954 and was involved in many school activities.

Dolores enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and loved going to casinos when Clayton was alive.

She is survived by her children: Cynthia (Bud) Mecusker of Menomonie, WI, Gerald May of Chippewa Falls, WI, Stephen May of Williston, ND, David May of Chippewa Falls, WI, Daniel (Jeanette) May of Colorado Springs, CO, and Michael May of Chippewa Falls, WI; grandchildren Sarah Steif (Mathew Reeve), Tanner May, Alysyn May, Jered May and Jessica (Joe) Bailey; great grandchildren Easton Reeve, Izzy Bailey, Damien Bailey, and Willow Bailey; brothers William (Donna) Riedel of Effort, PA, Kenneth (Mary Kaye) Riedel of Eau Claire, WI and Thomas (Suzanne) Riedel of Superior, WI; and sister Marjorie Ronning of Elk River, MN.

Dolores is preceded in death by her parents, husband Clayton, son Richard and sister Joanne Peterson.