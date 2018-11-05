Dolores A. Meinen, 91, of Chippewa Falls passed away Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Dolores was born Aug. 2, 1927, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Joseph and Irene (Nicolai) Fliehr. She was a lifelong member of St. Charles Church and fondly remembers the time she spent singing in the church choir.
On Aug. 10, 1949, Dolores married Edward Meinen, enjoying 51 years of marriage until his death in 2000. Dolores was a busy homemaker and mother to six children. She loved trips with her husband and friends, dancing, playing cards, spending time with her family and doing puzzles.
She is survived by her children, Karen (Jim) Tregoning, Susan Brandt, Judie (John) Monarski, Dave (Theresa) Meinen and Paul (Sue) Meinen; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Irene “Sis” (Fliehr) Hamilton; one brother, Tom Fliehr; a sister-in-law, Rosemary (Meinen) Schemenauer; and brother-in-law, Jerry Anderson.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; one son, Charles; her parents; Irene and Joseph Fliehr; and one sister, Joanne Anderson.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls.
Dolores’s family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Croix Hospice for all the loving care and support they gave to Dolores and her family.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.