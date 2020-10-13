Dolores Mildred Bresina, 97, of Chippewa Falls died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at the Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls.

She was born April 11, 1923, in Bloomer, to John and Christina (Borofka) Pecha, the seventh of eight children.

Dolores married Henry “Hank” Bernard Bresina Aug. 14, 1943, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Cooks Valley. They celebrated 45 years together before his death in 1988. The two owned Bresina’s Bar and Dancehall in Tilden, for 23 years. In 1969, the family moved to Chippewa Falls and took over Midget Grocery on the West Hill. She later stayed busy working in housekeeping, for the Chippewa Falls Public schools.

Dolores was a member of St. Peter’s Church. Dolores was humble and modest. She had tremendous faith in God; she tickled the rosary beads often. In her younger years, she volunteered countless hours at St. Peter’s and St. Charles parishes.

She was an excellent cook, often feeding a large crowd. Her creative gifts of embroidery, crocheting, and sewing, will be treasured forever. Everyone adored her sticky buns and apple pie.