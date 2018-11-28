Dominic J. Curtis, 19, of Chippewa Falls died unexpectedly at his home Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018.
Dominic was born to Timothy and Shawn (McBroom) Curtis in Eau Claire, Aug. 23, 1999. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School with the class of 2018. Dominic loved and appreciated all things in nature. He held a deep respect for all animals, no matter how small and believed that each one had an equal right to live and be loved. This love was so deep it affected all aspects of his life. He had a truly kind and beautiful heart and strived to bring peace to all people, accepting everyone regardless of their situation or individual differences. As broken as our hearts are, it brings us comfort to know that he has now found his own peace.
Dominic is survived by his parents, Tim and Shawn; sisters, Jada and Kya; grandparents, Brian and Carol McBroom and Beverly Curtis; great-grandmother, LaVerne Olson; many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, James Curtis Sr.; and stepgrandfather, Warren Smidt.
A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at Central Lutheran Church, 28 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 30, at Central Lutheran Church, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at church. The Rev. Aaron Sturgis will be officiating. Interment will be in Bone Lake Cemetery, Luck, Wis.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.