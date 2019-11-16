Don R. Chamley, 79, of Chippewa Falls was called home Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, while peacefully surrounded by his family at his home.
Don worked for the Soo Line Railroad as a communication maintainer for 35 years.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; three children, Scott (Jeanette), Jodie, and Jill (Randy); grandchildren, Amanda, Eric, Cheyanne; great-grandchildren, Victoria, Vanessa, Ella, and Aria; and sisters, Betty and LaVonne.
You have free articles remaining.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Ruth (Crooks); brother, Walter; sister, Irene; grandchildren, Paige and Randy; and son-in-law, Bill.
Private services will be held at a later date.