CHIPPEWA FALLS — Dona Jean Peterson, 88, of Chippewa Falls, town of Hallie, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family under the care of Heartland Hospice.

Dona was born November 3, 1932, in Chippewa Falls to Fred and Lottie (Gerber-Mahoney) Parker at their home in Chippewa Falls. She graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School in 1950. Her nursing career began at the Luther Hospital School of Nursing, during which she took classes at the State College at Eau Claire, now UWEC, and did clinical work at Cook County General Hospital in Chicago, Ill., graduating from the program in 1954, specializing in surgery.

Dona joined the United States Air Force Nurses Corps in 1956 and was active in San Antonio, Texas and Anchorage, Alaska through 1958. Working actively in nursing from 1958 until 1995, she held nursing licenses in the States of Arkansas, California, New Hampshire and Wisconsin. Most of her career was spent as a lead nurse at Northern Wisconsin Center for the Developmentally Disabled until her retirement. During her tenure at the NWCDD she received multiple state awards including a commendation from Governor Tommy Thompson for her commitment to make improvements in health care in the state.