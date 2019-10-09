Donald F. Williams, 97, of Menomonie passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at The Neighbors of Dunn County.
He was born Dec. 2, 1921, in the Town of Weston, Dunn Co., Wis., to Athol and Hilda (Gullickson) Williams.
On Oct. 22, 1949, Don married Mary Jane Deutscher, at Lake Street Methodist Church in Eau Claire. Together they farmed in the Hatchville area, in rural Dunn County, until retiring. After retiring from farming, Don worked several jobs, including driving school bus and working for Goodwill.
Don enjoyed working in his shop, woodworking and welding. He also enjoyed square dancing, gardening and bird-watching.
Don is survived by his daughter,;Barbara Shannon of Menomonie; and grandson, Al (Bristol) Shannon of Menomonie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Jane; an infant daughter; a sister, Carol Kuesel; and son-in-law, John Shannon.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, with Pastor Wendy Slaback officiating. There will be visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Christ Lutheran Halvorson Cemetery in Menomonie.
