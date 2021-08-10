 Skip to main content
Donald G. Aubart

Donald G. Aubart, 73, died unexpectedly January 11, 2021, at his home in Chippewa Falls, Wis., of heart failure. Due to COVID restrictions at the time, no funeral service was held. Don’s service and interment with Military Honors will take place August 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner, Wis.

Sergeant Aubart joined the Air Force in 1967 and was a Vietnam veteran, where he served his country as a combat soldier and meteorologist for combat missions. He earned an honorable discharge from the Air Force in 1970.

All who wish to honor Don’s life and service are welcome to join the family August 13, 2021, at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, Wis.

