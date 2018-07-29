BLOOMER — Donald “Boom Boom” G. Oldenberg, 65, passed away Thursday, July 26, 2018, at Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire, after a short battle with cancer.
He was born Dec. 5, 1952, in Chippewa County, to Velna (Rediger) and Leonard Oldenberg. He graduated from Bloomer High School in 1972. He married his high school sweetheart, Kim Bathke, Sept. 20, 1975.
Don drove truck for 45 years, 20 of which he spent just buffing the truck rims. In his earlier years, he loved to hunt and go dancing. He had a love/hate relationship with the Packers and loved to watch NASCAR. He spent countless hours working on his lawn and endless hours just staring at it. He deeply enjoyed watching Trey and Skylar at their various sporting events. He was quick to offer a helping hand and just as quick to offer a smart remark.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kim; his daughters, Kari (Garret) Zwiefelhofer (daughter #1) and Jana (LeAnn Mense) Oldenberg (daughter #2, broke the mold); grandkids, Trey and Skylar (replaced both daughters #1 and #2); sisters, Judeen (Pete) Friberg and Linda (Byron) Motzer; brother, Dean (Luann) Oldenberg; sisters-in-law, Linda and Jackie Oldenberg, Kay (Mark Mensik) Bathke; brothers-in-law, Gary (Pam) Bathke, Mark Bathke and Scott (Beverly) Bathke; beagle, Jazzi (who he said he would pet “just this once”); nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many, many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Velna and Leonard Oldenberg; brothers, Ole (Verlyn), Snort (Dennis), Buck (Eugene) and Red (Ronald) Oldenberg; in-laws, Julius and Doris Bathke; and his grandparents.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, July 30, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bloomer, with a visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. at the church.
Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com.