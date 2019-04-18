Donald Gary Lange, 73, passed away at his home in Menomonie, Tuesday, April 16, 2019.
Don is survived by his wife, Pat (Rahl); and three children, Tom and Chris (Hehli) Lange, Eau Claire, Teresa (Lange) and Don Johnson, Menomonie, Tim and Alisha (Woodcock) Lange, Fall Creek. They have six grandchildren, Andy (Amanda) Lange, Jena Lange, Ben Lange, Brittany Johnson, Dominic Johnson and Hunter Lange; two great-grandchildren, Bernadette and Walter Lange; his sister, Bette Hulbert; his sisters-in-law, Mona Rahl, Suzie (Rahl) DeBusman (George), Jenny (Rahl) Klopp (Keith), Carol (Reinke) Lange; brother-in-law, Gene Rahl (Marty Wheeler); and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the Cadott United Methodist Church in Cadott. Interment with military honors will be in the West Lawn Cemetery Augusta, Wis. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 22, at the Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott and also one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the church.
