Donald M. Cockfield, 84, of 222 Chapman Rd, Chippewa Falls passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls.
He was born May 3, 1934, in Janesville, Wis., to Donald M. and Margaret (Bothun) Cockfield. He graduated from Janesville High School in 1952. He attended the University of Wisconsin in Madison Wis., and graduated with a degree in economics and finance in 1958.
He married Louise Nielsen Feb. 8, 1958, at Cargil Methodist Church in Janesville. Don was an agent for the Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company, until he went to work in the accounting department of Chevrolet, in Janesville in 1959. In 1961, Don became a state bank examiner in Southern Wisconsin. He and Louise moved to Woodruff, Wis., in 1963, where he worked at the Woodruff State Bank. While in Woodruff, Don was active in the Methodist Church in Minocqua, Wis., and also was a member of the Woodruff Volunteer Fire Department. Don and Louise moved to Chippewa Falls, in the Fall of 1967, where he joined The First National Bank. He was a bank officer there for eight years. Don was an active member of the Elks Lodge and The Chippewa Falls Lions Club. In 1975, he joined the Dick Cable Agency of The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company, in Eau Claire. He managed the agency staff while advising the sales agents in becoming successful business people, until his retirement. Don loved spending time with his family and friends, being outdoors fishing, walking, bike riding, sailing and hunting. He also was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He believed the best way to have a good friend was to be one.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David; and his wife, Louise. Don is survived by his daughter, Ruthann Woods of Colorado; his sister, Susan Cress (David) of Janesville; and three grandsons, Orion, Arden and Cody Kostival of Colorado.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
The family is being served by the Cremation Society of Wisconsin.