Donald M. Hammer, 68, of Chippewa Falls, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Eau Claire. He was born June 7, 1951, to Herbert and Joanne Hammer in Superior, Wis.
He worked as a millwright/welder for Jeno’s Pizza and Pillsbury Company.
Don’s many health issues caused him to become disabled and after having a heart transplant, he moved to Chippewa Falls, in 2003. He was blessed with almost 17 more years, unfortunately with many other complications. Don suffered numerous hospital stays and ER visits as a result of extremely fragile diabetes, causing him to require a skilled nursing facility for the last two years. Don never complained, he always smiled and accepted his disabilities as the cards he was dealt with. He was known as the “energizer bunny” to all who knew him, because he always continued as if his future was never ending.
Don is survived by his sister, Kathy Hall (Dave Enersen) of Chippewa Falls; brother, Doug Hammer of Superior; three children, Jason and Matthew Hammer and Bobbi Coppock; his grandsons, Logan, Carter and Mason Hammer, Keegan, Caden and Cole Davis. He will also be dearly missed by his many nieces and nephews.
Don was preceded in death by his father and mother, Herbert and Joanne; and a brother, Richard.
He had a unique sense of humor, and great smile and “he always tried.” He has left us all with fond memories and a void in our hearts.
A private family service will be held at a later date in Superior.
