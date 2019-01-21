Donald F. Schindler, 79, of Chippewa Falls passed away from leukemia Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at his residence.
Don was born Aug. 11, 1939, in Colfax, town of Howard, the son of Herman and Ludwina (Bohl) Schindler.
On Aug. 25, 1959, Don married Diane Reischel at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls.
Don enlisted into the National Guard-32nd Division and was stationed in Ft. Louis, Wash., in 1961 and served for six years.
He worked at Peter Packing and Chippewa Farmers Union, then he bought White Owl in 1963-1967 and later worked at Uniroyal until he retired.
Don enjoyed playing cards, fishing and camping. Upon retirement, he and Diane wintered in Arizona. He played the drums in the polka band, the Chippewa Valley Dutchmen for 45 years, including playing 15 of those years at surrounding nursing homes. Don was a social butterfly who loved the outdoors, camping at Northstar in Birchwood. He had a huge garden and loved our dog, “Snickers.”
Don will be dearly missed by his wife, Diane, who he was married to for 59 years; three children, Wesley (Dawn) Schindler and Wanda (Mark) Brooks, both of Chippewa Falls and Jeanette (Carlos) Londono of Colorado; three brothers, Vernon (Mary) Schindler of Colfax, Gerald (Sharon) Schindler of Roscoe, Ill., and Kenneth (Ione) Schindler of Chippewa Falls; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Don was preceded in death by one daughter, Barb Schindler-Moore; and his parents.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 26, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon Saturday, Jan. 26, at St. Charles Church, Chippewa Falls.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.