Donald R. Spanyard, 65, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Don was born May 12, 1953, in St. Paul, Minn., the son of Clarence and Mabel (Damewood) Spanyard. He was a self-employed mechanic for many years. On April 2, 1976, Don married Rebecca Gasper in St. Paul.
Don is survived by three daughters, Amy (Jonathan) Ellington, Melissa Spanyard and Dawn (Gram) Rasmussen; one daughter-in-law, Michelle Spanyard; two brothers, Robert and Clarence Spanyard Jr.; three sisters, Shirley Osterman, Eloise (John) Kilbride and Mary Lou Spanyard; and 13 grandchildren.
Don was preceded in death by one son, Brad Spanyard; his parents; three brothers, Rodney and Thomas Spanyard and Melvin Demarre; and one sister, Carol Saunders.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Robert Hoekstra will be officiating. Burial of cremains will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls at a later date. Friends may call from noon until the time of services at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Don’s family will miss his accidental humor; he also enjoyed fishing, tinkering, traveling, watching the Vikings, but most of all he loved his family, especially his grandchildren.
