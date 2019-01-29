Donna Johnson
EAU CLAIRE -- Donna Johnson, 66, of Eau Claire passed away Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Eau Claire.
Donna was born in Chippewa Falls, at St. Joseph's Hospital to Mary Rose Johnson (Rice) and Lynn O. Johnson Oct. 30, 1952. Donna grew up in Louisville, Ky., a city that has remained in her heart her whole life. She loved the Kentucky Derby, working there every single year as a means of visiting her family, friends and the city she called home. A devoted single mother, Donna was a strong woman from a family of strong women. She loved her family and dedicated life to her only son, Scotty, who was, in her own words, “the light of her life.”
In 1990, Donna was tragically and permanently disabled at the hands of negligence and incompetence. She spent the remainder of her life being cared for 24/7 by her family. It is a testament to her strong spirit that she survived another 28+ years, outliving her four siblings, Butch, Rick, Mary Jo, Carolyn and both parents. She loved Elvis Presley movies and music almost as much as she loved Elvis himself, enthralled at the mere sight of him. She loved her four grandchildren, finding a new light in each of them.
Donna is survived by her son, Scott Johnson; four grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her lifelong friend and sister-in-law, Ainslie Johnson (the two were inseparable).
It is nearly impossible to describe what this beautiful and articulate woman lost, and what we, her family, had taken from us. After 28+ year, she is finally free, happy and “home.” May God bless her and keep her…she has earned it. We love you…
A remembrance for her will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, at Smith Funeral Chapel in Eau Claire. Burial will take place the following day at noon at Cornell Cemetery, placed next to her mother, Mary Rose and sister, Mary Jo. You may find directions and other information available at www.smithfuneralec.com.