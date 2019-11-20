MOORE HAVEN, Fla. — Donna M. West, 82, of Moore Haven and formerly of Chippewa Falls, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, after a long battle against multiple illnesses.
Donna was born Feb. 11, 1937, in Cadott, the daughter of Edward and Gladys (King) Lancette. She graduated from Cadott High School in 1954. On June 26, 1980, Donna married the love of her life, Howard West. They spent many happy years in Chippewa Falls, Chetek and Tilden, and later enjoyed their winters in Moore Haven.
Donna worked as a paralegal for the Chippewa County district attorney’s office for many years. She enjoyed polka music, yard sales, animals and had a spectacular doll collection. She was an independent, fun-loving lady who will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Donna is survived by her sister, Delores (Lloyd) Gund and brother, Kenneth (Kathy) Lancette, both of Chippewa Falls; her aunt, Lois Lancette of Sebring, Fla.; Howard’s children, Gary (Debbie) West, Bruce (Deb) West, Sandy (Fred) Bischel and Julie (Tom) Schwegman; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She is further survived by nieces, Cindy (Jeff) Carter of Granite Bay, Calif., Teri (Gary) Stender of Menomonie, Lynn (Bill) Musser, Brenda (Greg) Musser, Peggy (Mike) McKillip, all of Chippewa Falls, as well as Alaina (Stephanie Warren) Lancette of Peoria, Ariz.; nephew, Christopher (Katie) Lancette of Chippewa Falls; special friends, Bob and Linda Morrow of Moore Haven; and her fur babies, Ryder and Susie.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Howard, in November 1998; her parents; and niece, Diana Lancette. Donna will be buried next to her beloved Howard in Bateman Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held next spring/summer.