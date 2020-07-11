× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAU CLAIRE — Donna Jean Sly, 88, of Eau Claire died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital.

She was born June 18, 1932, in Eau Claire, to Mabel (Armstrong) and Glen Gust. She grew up in Eau Claire and graduated from Central High School.

Donna married Walter Sly at St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Eau Claire. Together they had three children. The couple divorced after 23 years of marriage.

Donna spent most of her life volunteering and helping others. She regularly donated her time six days per week and was the first volunteer for Feed My People Food Bank, which started at the Mount Washington Home. She also volunteered at the Salvation Army, both Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire locations, the Career Development Center, and the Franciscan Sisters Food Pantry. She also helped her daughter, Pam at her businesses, Pam’s Quick Wash and Novelty Cleaners in Chippewa Falls.

She is survived by her three children, Mike Sly of Des Moines, Iowa, Pam (Craig) Kelly of Chippewa Falls, and Jeff (Xan) Sly of Des Moines; grandchildren, Lindsay (Brandon) Prothero, Brandy Sly, Trisha (Brian) Tuschl, David Kelly (Mikey Perrin), Justin (Megan) Kelly, Jimmy Sly, Jillian Sly and Jeffrey Sly; and many great-grandchildren.