EAU CLAIRE -- Doran Edward Geissler, 88, of Eau Claire passed away at home Friday, Aug. 10, 2018.
Doran was born in the town of Tilden, Aug. 6, 1930, to Ernest Geissler and Borghild Sundstrum.
Doran married Elaine McElroy at Zion Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls, May 14,1955.
He was a veteran who served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He worked as a conductor and a brakeman on the Soo Line Railroad for over 30 years.
Doran was a well-known fast pitch softball pitcher. He began his pitching career in Chippewa Falls, at the age of 16, in 1946 and kept firing away until he hit 60 in 1990. He received many awards during his career and was inducted into the Wisconsin ASA Hall of Fame in 2011. He enjoyed playing many sports throughout his life. He was a bowler, an avid golfer and a member of the Eau Claire YMCA for many years, playing racquetball, handball and most recently pickle-ball. He enjoyed spending time with family, watching his grandchildren’s sporting events and followed the Packers and Brewers.
Doran is survived by his wife of 63 years, Elaine; daughter, Debbie Geissler (Robert Heath) of River Falls; son, Mark (Tracy) Geissler of Seymour; daughter, Nancy (Jeff) Moore of Eau Claire; and son, Steve (Nancy) Geissler of De Pere; 11 grandchildren, Taylor Geissler, Tara Geissler, Samantha (Jeremy) Bulgrin, Amanda Geissler, Justin Geissler, Sara (Brad) Kulig, Alec Geissler-Heath, Chloe Geissler, Erik Geissler-Heath, Rachel Geissler and Henry Geissler; six great-grandchildren, Jack Geissler, Connor Bulgrin, Blake Kulig, Beau Kulig, Tucker Bulgrin and Skylar Wilms; sisters, Yvonne Talmage and Kay Cool; brother, Wayne Geissler; as well as many other family and friends.
Doran is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jerome Geissler.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel in Altoona, with a private service for immediate family only, to follow.
