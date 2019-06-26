Doris Dachel

Doris M. Dachel, 86, of Chippewa Falls passed away with family by her side Sunday, June 23, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Doris was born June 30, 1932, in Augusta, the daughter of Lester and Evelyn (Olson) Setzer. She was employed at Our Lady of Victory Memorial Hospital in Stanley for 15 years. She also worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls and the Eau Claire County Hospital in Eau Claire.
In 1955, Doris married Earl J. Smith and was later divorced. On Dec. 29, 1962, Doris married Clarence Dachel at St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Eau Claire.
Doris’s favorite pastime was putting puzzles together. But most of all, her faith was very important to her as were family and friends.
Doris is survived by a stepdaughter, Rebecca Smith; two brothers, Ed (Shirley) Setzer of Sheboygan, Wis., and Carl Setzer of Altoona, Wis.; sisters-in-law, Jeanine Setzer of Boyd and Cathy Setzer of Eau Claire; brother-in-law, Laverne Hakes of Chippewa Falls; and many nieces and nephews.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence July 27, 1994; a baby boy, Harold Alfred Dachel; her parents; two brothers, Allen and John Setzer; three sisters, Elsie Gindt, Barb Hakes and Carol Mayer; and two brothers-in-law, Robert Gindt and Roger Mayer.
Doris and her husband, Clarence, will long be remembered for bringing joy to many area children over the years, as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at St. Peter’s Church in Tilden. The Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be beside her husband, Clarence and baby, Harold, in St. Peter’s Cemetery in Tilden.
Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. Saturday until the time of services at 10:30 a.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Tilden.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.