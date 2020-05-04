Doris Delfosse

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Doris G. Delfosse, 89, of Chippewa Falls died Monday, April 27, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family, under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.

Doris was born Jan. 22, 1931, in Charleston, W.V., the daughter of Lawrence H. and Gertrude J. (Weber) Weber. As a young child, Doris moved with her parents and siblings to Southern California. On Sept. 15, 1951, she married Lawrence R. Delfosse at the San Gabriel Mission in San Gabriel, Calif. During their almost 50 years of marriage, they lived in Southern California, Alaska and Maryland before finally returning to Southern California. In 2008, Doris moved to Chippewa Falls.

Doris was a reserved and quiet woman. Although she worked outside the home for many years as a bank teller and bookkeeper, the center of her life was always her husband and family. They knew her loving nature, her dry sense of humor, her acute judgment of character, and her skill as an avid seamstress.

Doris is survived by one son, Michael (Mary) Delfosse of Upland, Calif.; two daughters, Kathy Delfosse (Mike Steinberger) of Chippewa Falls and Paula Delfosse (Bob Gounley) of Altadena, Calif.; three granddaughters, Rachel, Rebecca and Emma; and five great-grandchildren.