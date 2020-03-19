Doris “Dori” Mae (Rykal) Marion, 91, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Doris was born June 20, 1928, in Cadott, town of Goetz, the daughter of James and Katherine (Vavra) Rykal. She attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School and graduated from Cadott High School. She married John “Jack” Marion in 1948, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cadott. They later divorced.
Doris worked at Mason Shoe office, Thorp Finance and ITT. She worked as a dental assistant for Dr. C.H. Willkom, in Cadott and as a dental assistant at the Northern Center in Chippewa Falls, for 20 years.
For 17 plus years, she enjoyed playing guitar and singing in the choir at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church guitar choir and with the Holy Ghost Church guitar choir of Chippewa Falls.
She had 30 years of fun as a member and guitarist with the Happy Wanderers folk singers in Cadott. They entertained at many social events and when in Nashville, Tenn., the highlight was being asked to sing on stage of the famous Ryman Auditorium.
After retirement, she spent 18 years playing guitar and singing at nursing homes in Altoona, Bloomer, Chippewa Falls, Colfax, Cornell and Menomonie, loving and enjoying the residents.
Doris’ hobbies were gardening, painting and stained glass. She gifted many people with her beautiful stained-glass pieces. She spent many happy hours creating mosaic steppingstones with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Dennis (Brenda) Marion of Hallie, Jude Marion of Coon Rapids, Minn., Susan (Randy) Berg of Elk Mound, Terri (John) Buhrow of Chippewa Falls, Jon (Tricia) Marion of Nashville; her grandchildren, Travis (Cindy) Wenzel of Elk Mound, Tim (Debbie) Marion of Chippewa Falls, Andy Korkowski of Menomonie, Kristi Korkowski of Coon Rapids, Kate (Luke) Schindler-Breitenbach of River Falls, Wis., Leann Buhrow of Dallas, Texas, Emily (Matt) Buhrow-Rogers of Fort Collins, Colo., Christopher Marion, Jenika (Tim) Marion-Foust, Bryce Marion and Luisa Marion all of Nashville; her great-grandchildren, Bethany Marion of Knoxville, Tenn., Aubrie Olson of Coon Rapids, Sydney and Sam Wenzel of Elk Mound. She is also survived by her brother, Gerald (Marge) Rykal; and sister-in-law, Donna Rykal all of Cadott; many nephews and nieces and other relatives and friends.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bernard “Curly” and Geraldine Rykal, Leonard “Peanuts” and Hazel Rykal, James Jr. “Jimmy” Rykal, Ronald “Fuzz” Rykal and Shirley Rykal Kremer.
She will be playing guitar and singing in heaven.
Private services will be held at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Inurnment will be in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, town of Sigel, at a later date.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.