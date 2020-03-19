Doris “Dori” Mae (Rykal) Marion, 91, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.

Doris was born June 20, 1928, in Cadott, town of Goetz, the daughter of James and Katherine (Vavra) Rykal. She attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School and graduated from Cadott High School. She married John “Jack” Marion in 1948, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cadott. They later divorced.

Doris worked at Mason Shoe office, Thorp Finance and ITT. She worked as a dental assistant for Dr. C.H. Willkom, in Cadott and as a dental assistant at the Northern Center in Chippewa Falls, for 20 years.

For 17 plus years, she enjoyed playing guitar and singing in the choir at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church guitar choir and with the Holy Ghost Church guitar choir of Chippewa Falls.

She had 30 years of fun as a member and guitarist with the Happy Wanderers folk singers in Cadott. They entertained at many social events and when in Nashville, Tenn., the highlight was being asked to sing on stage of the famous Ryman Auditorium.

After retirement, she spent 18 years playing guitar and singing at nursing homes in Altoona, Bloomer, Chippewa Falls, Colfax, Cornell and Menomonie, loving and enjoying the residents.