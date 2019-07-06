Doris I. Dressel, 102, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Dove Healthcare-Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls.
Doris was born Aug. 31, 1916, in Chippewa County, the daughter of Alex and Caroline (Gilbertson) McKinster.
On Oct. 28, 1937, Doris married Anthony Dressel at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Jim Falls. She and her husband had farmed in Jim Falls and she worked at the County Golden Age Home for 10 years, as a certified nurse’s aide. She was a member of Holy Ghost Church.
Doris enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, flowers and knitting.
Doris is survived by two sons, Bruce (Kathi) Dressel of Lake Hallie and Richard (Pat) Dressel of New Richmond; 14 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony, Feb. 7, 1977; her daughter, Caroline Falkenberg; her parents; five brothers, Cassie, Myron, Emery, Alexander and Joe McKinster; and seven sisters, Annabelle Bailey, Lucille Larson, Sadie Stokes, Jennie Hughley, Jessie Bloom, Gladys Olson and Gertrude Ehlers.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Justin Kizewski will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery in the town of Arthur.
Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
The family would like to thank St. Joseph’s Hospice and Dove Healthcare-Rutledge Home for the gentle care given to Doris.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.