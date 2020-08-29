× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COOKS VALLEY, Wis. — Doris Rose Prince, 92, of Cooks Valley passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Bloomer. She was born in Bloomer Sept. 15, 1927, to William and Carrie (Sievert) Zwiefelhofer. She attended St. Paul’s Catholic School and graduated from Bloomer High School in 1945. On July 13, 1948, she married Denis P. Prince at Saint Paul’s Catholic Church.

In addition to working on the family farm, Doris worked at Burton’s Ben Franklin for many years. She enjoyed polka music, dancing, playing cards, crossword puzzles, and other games. Visiting with family, friends, and especially children was something she truly enjoyed. Doris took great pride in her large collection of Angels that was both in her home and nursing home.

Doris was a longtime member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Cooks Valley where she served as a member of the Ladies Altar Society and St. Theresa Circle.

She is survived by two nephews, Dale (Patti) and Dave (Tami) Zwiefelhofer, both of Bloomer; two nieces, Beth Ann Swenby and Mary Jo (David) Blodgett, both of Chippewa Falls; special family, Louis “Junior” and Jane Sonnentag of Bloomer. She is also survived by other nieces and nephews, many cousins, relatives and friends.