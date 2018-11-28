CORNELL — Dorothy May Lorraine (Ellis) Beighley, 91, of Cornell passed away Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at Cornell Health Services in Cornell, with family by her side.
Dorothy was born July 18, 1927, the daughter of John (Jack) and Mildred (Smith) Ellis. Dorothy married Leonard Beighley March 22, 1946.
Dorothy loved embroidering, traveling, camping, watching sports, doing crosswords, puzzles and spending time with her family.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Mike (Cheryl), Lorraine (Delbert), Pam, Len, Peggy (Rod); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Jane Hurlburt, Pat Ruegger, Nancy Hyland; brother, Charlie Ellis; sisters-in-law, Virginia Ellis and Mary Ann Elli; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard, March 8, 2014; her daughter, Brenda; her parents; and four brothers; and one sister.
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 1, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Cornell, with Pastor Andy Schottelkorb officiating. Inurnment will be held at the Cornell Cemetery following the service. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at Our Saviors Lutheran Church.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Cornell Health Services and St. Joseph’s Hospice for their excellent care of our Mother.
